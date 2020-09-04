If you missed the Chadwick Boseman special that aired on ABC news this past week, you now have the chance to watch it on Disney+. The special aired shortly after Boseman’s death was first confirmed and celebrated the life and career of the late actor.

Disney+ announced, “In remembrance of the late Chadwick Boseman, the ABC News special “Chadwick Boseman: A Tribute for a King – A Special Edition of 20/20” is now available to stream on Disney+.”

Originally airing on ABC on Sunday, August 30th, the special celebrates Boseman’s storied life, legacy and career and the cultural imprint he made on- and off-screen. Hosted by Robin Roberts, the program features tributes that have poured in from celebrities, political figures and fans across the world, special words from those who starred alongside him and knew Boseman best and shine a light on the medical condition he privately battled. The special can be found on Disney+ under the “Extras” section for Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther.”

“Chadwick Boseman: A Tribute for a King – A Special Edition of 20/20” is executive produced by Steven Baker.

Many fans knew Boseman best as the character T’Challa in the Marvel Studios’ films “Black Panther”, “Avengers: Endgame”, “Avengers: Infinity War”, and “Captain America: Civil War.” All of those films are currently streaming on Disney+.

Chadwick Boseman died after a four year battle with colon cancer at the age of 43. Since his death, fans and friends of all ages have been posting messages and tributes on social media, speaking to his cultural impact and his influence on those around him. Boseman kept his diagnosis and treatment a secret over the last few years, and continued to work on a long list of projects while fighting colon cancer. The special is available to stream on Disney+.

