HBO Max is hosting a Labor Day weekend sale and bringing back its popular “Save for 12” promotion. Starting on September 4th, new and returning customers who sign up for HBO Max will have instant access to more than 10,000 hours of premium programming, including HBO, for $11.99/per month on supported devices. If you don’t want to do the math, that’s a $36 savings for 12 months.

This limited-time offer is available to any new customers and returning subscribers whose accounts have lapsed, through September 25th, with the option to cancel anytime.

“We are always looking for ways to enhance our customer experience, so as we head into fall we felt it was the perfect time to pair the incredible lineup of original programming available on HBO Max with an offer that provides customers with even more value,” said Andy Forssell, Executive Vice President and General Manager of WarnerMedia and Direct-To-Consumer. “We are lucky to work with the level of talent that is part of our WarnerMedia family, and with series like Raised By Wolves from Ridley Scott and HBO’s Lovecraft Country from Misha Green, J.J. Abrams and Jordan Peele, there is truly no better time to get HBO Max.”

To sign up for this offer, customers can visit HBOMax.com, select ‘Get the Deal’ and complete their sign up to start streaming HBO Max instantly.

In addition, new and returning customers who sign up for HBO Max on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch and Apple TV and via Google, Hulu, YouTube TV, Xfinity, RCN, Grande Communications and Wave are also eligible for “Save for 12” promotions operated by those partners during the available window.

HBO Max is eager to show off its fall lineup, which includes the premiere of “Raised by Wolves,” which marks Ridley Scott’s TV directorial debut and centers on two androids tasked with raising human children on a mysterious virgin planet, and the new film “Unpregnant” starring Haley Lu Richardson and Barbie Ferreira.

Other originals set to debut this fall include “The Murders at White House Farm,” a true-crime story about three generations of one family murdered at their isolated farm over thirty years ago. Also premiering this month are “The Great Pottery Throw Down,” “Haute Dog,” and “Mo Willems and The Storytime All-Stars Present: Don’t Let The Pigeon Do Storytime! “

HBO Originals premiering in September include the socially distanced comedy “Coastal Elites with Bette Midler, Kaitlyn Dever, Dan Levy, Sarah Paulson and Issa Rae,” “The Third Day” starring Jude Law and Naomie Harris, and “We Are Who We Are” from Luca Guadagnino, which tells the story of two American kids who live on a U.S. military base in Italy as they explore friendship, first-love, and identity.

September also features new episodes of the critically acclaimed “Lovecraft Country,” from executive producers Misha Green, J.J. Abrams and Jordan Peele, as well as the new documentary series “The Vow,” which explores the world of the controversial self-improvement group NXIVM.

Down the road, viewers can strean “The Undoing” starring Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant, from director Susanne Bier and created and written for television by David E. Kelley, as well as the second season of “His Dark Materials” which is based on Philip Pullman’s award-winning trilogy.

HBO Max pulls from WarnerMedia’s library of fan favorites including motion picture and TV series from Warner Bros., New Line, library titles from DC, CNN, TNT, TBS, truTV, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Crunchyroll, Rooster Teeth, Looney Tunes, a selection of classic films curated in partnership with TCM, and more. HBO Max also offers an extensive selection of third-party acquired series and movie titles.

