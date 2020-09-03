Zack Snyder’s “Army of the Dead” franchise is expanding before the film even releases on the platform. Netflix announced that the zombie action heist film is getting a movie prequel and an anime series, with Snyder producing both projects. According to the announcement, Shay Hatten, one of the screenplay writers for “Army of the Dead,” will write the prequel as well as the anime series.

The prequel will be directed by and star Grimme Award winner Matthias Schweighöfer, and will follow his “Army of the Dead” character “Ludwig Dieter”. The movie will be produced out of Germany by Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder, Wesley Coller, Matthias Schweighöfer, and Dan Maag.

The anime series is called “Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas,” and chronicles the origin story of Scott (Dave Bautista) and his rescue crew during the initial fall of Vegas as they confront the mysterious source of the zombie outbreak. Zack Snyder will direct 2 episodes of the anime series, with Jay Oliva showrunning and directing another 2 episodes of the series.

Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder, Wesley Coller, Jay Olivia, and Shay Hatten will serve as executive producers on the anime series. Bautista, Ana de la Reguera, Tig Notaro, Omari Hardwick, and Ella Purnell will reprise their roles in the anime series.

Zack Snyder added, “I’m incredibly excited for the opportunity to partner with Netflix again as we expand the Army of the Dead universe with both an international prequel, as well as exploring the visually dynamic world of animation. It’s been a great collaboration and we are thrilled that Netflix sees this as big of an IP as we do.”

“It has already been a great pleasure to be part of this wonderful ensemble around Zack Synder – a fascinating project. I am happy that it is now being developed on so many different levels”, says Matthias Schweighöfer.

Snyder’s “Army of the Dead” stars Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Ana De La Reguera, Theo Rossi, Huma Qureshi, Omari Hardwick, Tig Notaro, Hiroyuki Sanada, Garret Dillahunt, Matthias Schweighöfer, Raúl Castillo, Nora Arnezeder, and Samantha Win.

Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder and Wesley Coller produced the film, which will be released on Netflix in 2021. The story follows a group of mercenaries into a zombie-infested Las Vegas, Nevada who try to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted.

