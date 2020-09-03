Nintendo announced new events for the 35th anniversary of the original Super Mario Bros. game’s launch in Japan. The company is porting several fan-favorite Mario games to the Nintendo Switch to celebrate the milestone, and the character is making appearances in other brands to celebrate his virtual birthday.

In a Nintendo video presentation, the company detailed several games, products, and in-game events that are all arriving for the 35th anniversary of Super Mario Bros. This includes games new to the Nintendo Switch like “Super Mario 3D All-Stars,” “Super Mario 64,” “Super Mario Sunshine,” and “Super Mario Galaxy.” The company also announced “Super Mario Bros. 35,” a 35-player online battle in the world of the original Super Mario Bros. game, and a release of “Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury,” which is an enhanced version of the “Super Mario 3D World” game which originally launched on Wii U.

In the fall, Nintendo is releasing “Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit,” which brings the fun of the Mario Kart series to the real world using the Nintendo Switch system to control a real-life, physical Kart. Fans can also look for the classic Super NES game “Super Mario All-Stars” on Nintendo Switch Online later today.

You can also keep an eye on the Nintendo store on Amazon for sales during Mario’s B-day, if you are looking for something to play over the next few weeks.

Another new product is “Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros.,” a mini gaming device inspired by the retro Game & Watch systems that plays the original “Super Mario Bros.,” “Super Mario Bros: The Lost Levels,” and “Ball” games.

“We look forward to everyone joining us on a Mario journey 35 years in the making,” said Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser. “We are marking this significant milestone with a wide variety of games and experiences that all generations of Mario fans, from here to the Mushroom Kingdom, can enjoy together.”

You can preview the new games and the upcoming Nintendo Switch ports in the presentation video below.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.

Slanted sometimes uses affiliate links and may earn a commission if you purchase items through those links.