Lifetime is the current home of the V.C. Andrews movies, and fans are getting a two-day marathon over the Labor Day weekend. The network also announced the extended cast of the upcoming movie “Ruby,” which is getting a first-look trailer over the holiday weekend.

“Ruby” centered on the Landry Family, and will feature Naomi Judd, Crystal Fox, Gil Bellows, and Deborah Cox in the first installment of the series. They join twins Raechelle Banno and Karina Banno, and Lauralee Bell. The movie series follows Ruby Landry, who after being raised by her loving grandmother in the Louisiana bayou, is ensnared in a world of dark family secrets and betrayal, upon discovering that she has another family living in New Orleans.

The special V.C. Andrews Marathon will start on September 5th, and run through September 6th. The Saturday titles will include “My Sweet Audrina” starring India Eisley and William Mosely, followed by the Heaven series – “Heaven,” “Dark Angel,” “Fallen Heart,” “Gates of Paradise,” and “Web of Dreams” starring Annalise Basso, Jason Priestley, and Daphne Zuniga. Sunday will include an encore presentation of select Heaven titles, followed by the Flowers in the Attic series – “Flowers in the Attic,” “Petals on the Wind,” “If There Be Thorns,” and “Seeds of Yesterday” starring Heather Graham, and Ellen Burstyn.

The V.C Andrews Landry Family book series, which includes Ruby, Pearl in the Mist, All That Glitters and Hidden Jewel, is the second highest-selling series from the author. It will become Lifetime’s latest adaptation of the writer’s work and will debut 2021.

Lifetime’s VC Andrews Landry Family movie series comes on the heels of last summer’s premiere of V.C. Andrews’ Casteel Family movie series, which ranked as cable’s #2 new drama series among W25-54 for 2019.

The official description for Ruby reads, “Ruby centers on Ruby Landry (Raechelle Banno), born in the Louisiana bayou, and watched over by her loving Grandmère Catherine (Judd). Ruby is filled with hope as love blooms with her high school sweetheart Paul Tate, but lingering thoughts of her mysterious father and her mother’s death often creep into Ruby’s mind. As dark family secrets begin to reveal themselves when Paul’s parents forbid him from seeing Ruby, Ruby is further devastated when her beloved Grandmère passes away. Forced to flee to New Orleans from the bayou, Ruby searches for her estranged father (Bellows), one of the richest men in the city, as she clings to her memories of Paul and their forbidden love.”

The Ruby cast also includes Sam Duke, Ty Wood, Serge Houde, Liza Huget, Mason Temple, Ducan Ollerenshaw, Paula Giroday, Marc-Anthony Messiah, Veena Sood, Bob Frazer, Eric Vincent, and Caroline Yonge.

Lifetime also stated that additional casting announcements for “Pearl in the Mist,” “All That Glitters,” and “Hidden Jewel” will be announced at a later date.

VC Andrews’ Labor Day Marathon Schedule

Saturday, September 5th

12pm PT/ET – My Sweet Audrina

2pm PT/ET – V.C. Andrews’ Heaven

4pm PT/ET – V.C. Andrews’ Dark Angel

6pm PT/ET – V.C. Andrews’ Fallen Hearts

8pm PT/ET – V.C. Andrews’ Gates of Paradise

10pm PT/ET – V.C. Andrews’ Web of Dreams

Sunday, September 6th

10am PT/ET – V.C. Andrews’ Fallen Hearts

12pm PT/ET – V.C. Andrews’ Gates of Paradise

2pm PT/ET – V.C. Andrews’ Web of Dreams

4pm PT/ET – Flowers in the Attic

6pm PT/ET – Petals on the Wind

8pm PT/ET – If There Be Thorns

10pm PT/ET – Seeds of Yesterday

