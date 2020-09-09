Warner Bros. Pictures released the first “Dune” trailer om Wednesday morning, giving fans a first look at the cast and setting. Oscar nominee Denis Villeneuve directed the new adaptation, which is based on Frank Herbert’s bestselling collection of novels.

The cast includes Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Oscar nominee Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, and Stephen Henderson. The extended cast also includes Oscar nominee Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, Chang Chen, and Oscar winner Javier Bardem.

The official description reads, “A mythic and emotionally charged hero’s journey, “Dune” tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence—a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential—only those who can conquer their fear will survive.”

If you like to read the original work before seeing the adaptation, you can find Frank Herbert’s novel right here on Amazon. I went with the Audible version, and I would highly recommend it.

Villeneuve directed “Dune” from a screenplay he co-wrote with Eric Roth and Jon Spaihts. The film is produced by Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Joe Caracciolo and Villeneuve. The executive producers are Tanya Lapointe, Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt, Kim Herbert, Thomas Tull, Jon Spaihts, Richard P. Rubinstein, John Harrison and Herbert W. Gains, with Kevin J. Anderson serving as creative consultant.

In the behind the scenes team, Villeneuve reteamed with two-time Oscar-nominated production designer Patrice Vermette, two-time Oscar-nominated editor Joe Walker, two-time Oscar-winning visual effects supervisor Paul Lambert, and Oscar-winning special effects supervisor Gerd Nefzer. He also collaborated for the first time with Oscar-nominated director of photography Greig Fraser, and three-time Oscar-nominated costume designer.

