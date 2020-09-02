TIME will reveal the annual TIME100 list of the most influential people in the world with an hour-long special television event on ABC on September 22nd. The first-ever TIME100 broadcast special will reveal the full 2020 list and feature interviews, in-depth profiles, musical performances, tributes from members of this year’s list, surprise appearances from previous honorees, and much more.

“The TIME100 is one of the most extraordinary communities of leaders and thought leaders in the world,” said TIME editor in chief and CEO Edward Felsenthal. “We are thrilled to be bringing the list out into the world in a whole new way this year.”

“We look forward to celebrating the incredible achievements of the members of this year’s list with a unique experience on ABC that will allow more people to participate than ever before,” said Ian Orefice, president of TIME Studios.

Following the reveal of this year’s list, TIME will host TIME100 honorees for a three-part series of TIME100 Talks that will air on September 23-25 on Time.com and across TIME’s social media platforms.

The company’s description reads, “TIME100 Talks, which launched in April, is TIME’s new series of virtual conversations that convenes influential leaders across fields to encourage cross-disciplinary action toward a better world.”

“The 2020 TIME100 list will recognize what is extraordinary about this year and during this series of TIME100 Talks, honorees will share their essential perspectives on how the power of influence can forge genuine progress,” said Dan Macsai, TIME executive editor and editorial director of the TIME100.

Performers and guests for the 2020 TIME100 primetime special on ABC and series of TIME100 Talks will be announced in the coming weeks.

