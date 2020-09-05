Amazon’s updated Blink Outdoor and Blink Indoor wireless smart home security cameras now feature an impressive battery life and local storage. The devices run on two AA lithium batteries, which the company says will last up to two years with normal use. The cameras also feature a new hardware design, and now offer 1080p HD video, IR night vision, motion detection, and two-way audio.

Blink also announced a new battery expansion pack, available later this year, which doubles the camera battery life to up to four years in total with normal use. The new battery expansion pack allows cameras to run on four AA lithium batteries instead of two, which doubles the camera battery life to up to four years in total with normal use. The battery expansion pack will come in handy if you have cameras placed in high-traffic or hard-to-reach areas. You won’t need to get the ladder out as often with the battery expansion pack, and you won’t have to sacrifice motion detection frequency.

You can find the newer Blink Outdoor and Blink Indoor wireless security cameras right here on Amazon.

Customers setup the Blink cameras on their smartphone with the Blink Home Monitor app. Blink Outdoor and Indoor customers can see a live view of their home, receive motion detection alerts, and use two-way audio to speak to people or pets around their home. Customers can create custom “activity zones” to cut down on unnecessary alerts in high-traffic areas as well as remove sections in their camera’s field-of-view from video recording using Blink’s all-new privacy zone feature.

“For Blink, providing peace-of-mind and exciting new products to our customers is everything,” said Mike Harris, General Manager of Blink. “While Blink’s Outdoor and Indoor cameras include many of the innovative features our customers have come to love and expect – like a powerful two-year battery life – we now offer more options and customizations than ever. From new features like privacy zones to a new battery expansion pack that provides up to two additional years of battery power, we’re excited to deliver our new cameras to our customers.”

As for storage, Blink now offers two video storage options: cloud and local storage. All Blink Outdoor and Indoor cameras include a free trial to Blink’s cloud storage plan that is valid through December 31, 2020. After that date, customers who prefer the simplicity of cloud storage can continue their subscription starting at $3/month for one camera or $10/month for unlimited cameras at a single location. There’s no long-term contract required.

If you choose to store video clips locally, with no monthly fees, you simply use the included Sync Module 2 and a USB flash drive (sold separately). Blink’s Sync Module 2 connects up to 10 Blink cameras, allowing customers to create a network of devices that they can control.

Both the Blink Outdoor and Indoor are Alexa compatible. Customers can ask Alexa to arm and disarm their cameras, watch recorded motion clips, or say “Alexa, show me the front door camera” to see a live view through an Echo Show, Fire TV, or Fire tablet. Customers can also set up motion announcements and customized routines, like turning on smart lights when a smart home camera detects motion. For hassle-free battery maintenance, customers can have Alexa send reminders when batteries run low and set up smart reorders.

The Blink Indoor and Outdoor cameras are available at $79.99 and $99.99, respectively. Blink’s all-new battery expansion pack (sold separately) will be available later this year.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.

Slanted sometimes uses affiliate links and may earn a commission if you purchase items through those links.