For millions of viewers, the Halloween season begins with Freeform’s annual “31 Nights of Halloween” programming slate. The marathon of spooky-themed content begins on October 1st, and gives viewers hours and hours of content to keep them in the holiday mood until Halloween.

This year, viewers can celebrate All Hallow’s Eve at home with movies like “The Addams Family” (1991) and “Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride” and “Hotel Transylvania.” Films new to the lineup this year include “Hotel Transylvania 2,” “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation” and “Ghostbusters” (2016), among others.

Throughout the month, you can watch “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory,” “Casper” (1995), and “Hocus Pocus.” As well as older hits like “The Goonies,” “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas,” “Beetlejuice,” “The Simpsons” – “Treehouse of Horror,” “Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins,” and “The Craft.”

A few other callouts to look for are “Sleepy Hollow” (1999), “Boxtrolls,” “Matilda,” “Jumanji” (1995), “Goosebumps” (2015), “The Mummy” (1999), “The Mummy Returns” and “The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor,” “The Scorpion King,” “Twitches” and “Twitches Too,” “Halloweentown” and “Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge,” “Shrek” and “Scared Shrekless,” “Scream,” “Scream 2,” “Scream 3,” “Toy Story of TERROR!,” “Monsters, University” (Disney-Pixar), and “Gremlins”

The network is kicking things off with “Freeform’s Halloween Road,” a drive-thru experience filled with tricks and treats for Halloween lovers in the Los Angeles area. For the third year in a row, Freeform is creating an immersive event that will take fans on a thrilling journey through some of the most nostalgic Halloween movies, including “Hocus Pocus,” “Ghostbusters” and “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas.” Freeform will fright and delight guests with themed surprises, interactive experiences, live entertainment, and exciting photo moments—all from the safety of their own vehicles. Guests can also look forward to additional themed environments from other “31 Nights of Halloween” films.

The free experience will take place at Heritage Square Museum in Los Angeles, California, and is open to the public from October 2nd through October 4th. If you are in the area, reservations are required to attend.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.