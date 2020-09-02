ABC announced the new “Dancing with the Stars” season 2020 celebrity cast this morning. The names were announced live on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” and once again, include some interesting choices.

Tyra Banks will host the series, which returns to the ballroom with a lineup of celebrities that includes a Grammy winner, a Bachelorette, a reality TV star, and a pro-football legend, to name a few. The new series is slated to premiere on ABC on September 14th.

As announced this morning on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” the celebrities and professional dancers heading to the ballroom this season (in alphabetical order) are as follows: Head coach Monica Aldama from “CHEER;” Carole Baskin from “Tiger King;” Kaitlyn Bristowe from “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette;” Super Bowl Champion Vernon Davis; TV and film actress Anne Heche; Disney Channel actress Skai Jackson; actress Justina Machado; Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean; Emmy Award-winning host of “The Real” and sideline correspondent on “Holey Moley,” Jeannie Mai; TV and film actor Jesse Metcalfe; GRAMMY-winning rapper Nelly; TV host Nev Schulman from “Catfish;” NBA superstar Charles Oakley; Chrishell Stause from “Selling Sunset;” and Olympic figure skater and on-air commentator Johnny Weir.

These stars will be teamed up with professional dancers Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Sharna Burgess, Cheryl Burke, Artem Chigvintsev, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Daniella Karagach, Keo Motsepe, Peta Murgatroyd, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, and Britt Stewart.

Viewers will have to tune in to the season premiere on ABC to find out with whom their favorite professional dancers are paired. The series is produced by BBC Studios’ Los Angeles production arm.

“Dancing with the Stars” averaged 9.1 million Total Viewers last season after 35 days of viewing across linear and digital platforms.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.