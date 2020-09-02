Disney finally confirmed the premiere date for “The Mandalorian: Season 2.” The Star Wars live-action series will return with all-new episodes on October 30th, exclusively on Disney+.

Jon Favreau created the live-action series for the platform, with Dave Filoni serving as executive producer. “The Mandalorian” was Disney’s first live-action series set within the Star Wars universe and helped launch the Disney+ platform. The show was an instant hit with critics and fans, and “The Mandalorian” was nominated for 15 Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Drama Series.

Disney didn’t release a trailer for the new season at this time, so fans of the character, and the child, will have to wait a few more weeks before getting a preview of the new episodes.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Timothy Olyphant will appear in the new season, as well as Temuera Morrison, Rosario Dawson, and Michael Biehn.

Rosario Dawson is reportedly playing the role of Ahsoka Tano in ‘The Mandalorian: Season 2,’ and Temuera Morrison, the actor that played the role of Jango Fett in the Star Wars prequel movies, will play the role Boba Fett in the Disney+ series.

Back in May, Disney released “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian.” In the special, Jon Favreau joined select members of the cast and crew as they shared a look at the making of the series’ first season. The docuseries is eight-episodes, and explores the collective effort behind the making the show. Each chapter explores a different facet of the first live-action Star Wars television show through interviews, never-before-seen footage, and roundtable conversations hosted by Jon Favreau.

If you need to catch up, you have time to watch “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian” and “The Mandalorian: Season 1” before the second season premieres on October 30th.

