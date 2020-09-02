The cast and crew of Netflix’s “Ragnarok” are back at work. Production on the Norwegian Netflix Original’s second season started this week, with Adam Price returning to write with Emilie Lebech Kaae, and Mogens Hagedorn directing.

The cast of “Ragnarok” includes David Stakston, Danu Suntharasigamany, Jonas Strand Gravl, Theresa Frostad Eggesbø, Herman Tømmeraas, Emma Bones, Henriette Steenstrup, Odd-Magnus Williamson, Synnøve Macody Lund, Bjørn Sundquist, and Gísli Örn Garðarsson. The new cast members are Vebjørn Enger, Benjamin Helstad, Billie Barker, Jesper Malm, and Espen Sigurdsen.

The show’s description reads, “Ragnarok is a coming-of-age drama building on, and contributing to, a new and surprising angle on Norse mythology. The second season will pick up where the first season left: What do you do when you’re a 17 year-old high schooler who has just learned that you’re up against an ancient and extremely powerful enemy that is holding an entire town, perhaps even an entire country, in an iron grip? “

The company added, “Magne has to accept that now that he’s ready for battle, his enemies are too many and too strong. Is there anyone else who, like him, has supernatural powers? And will he be able to find these people in time? And what happens when it turns out that his little brother, Laurits, is also quite exceptional, but that he views the world very differently from Magne? In the second season of Ragnarok, the conflict gets tougher, evil gets more focused, and the choices ever more desperate. In the midst of all this, Magne is faced with the fundamental question: How far are you willing to go in order to save your family?”

The six-part Norwegian language series is produced by SAM Productions, a Danish screenwriter-based production company. Adam Price and Emilie Lebech Kaae function as creators and writers, with Meta Louise Foldager Sørensen serving as executive producer. Stine Meldgaard Madsen produces the project.

The second season will be six episodes and is set to premiere exclusively on Netflix in 2021.

