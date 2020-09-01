Tate Taylor directed “Ava” will release in select theaters, drive-ins, virtual cinemas, and on digital and VOD platforms on September 25th, following its exclusive release on DIRECTV on August 27th. The movie stars Jessica Chastain, and features Common, John Malkovich, Geena Davis, and Colin Farrell.

The description reads, “Ava (Jessica Chastain) is a deadly mercenary who works for a black ops organization and specializes in high profile hits. When a conspicuous job goes haywire, Ava’s career and life are put into jeopardy. Ava is ordered to take a hiatus until the heat blows over and returns to her hometown of Boston in the attempts to mend relationships with her mother and sister; but years of estrangement have created resentment. As she unpacks the questionable morality of her life choices, Ava finds herself rushing to save her family and herself from inner demons and very real threats.”

Jessica Chastain has a long list of projects in the works but their release dates are uncertain because of the ongoing health crisis. Fans of the actor can look for her in Michael Showalter’s “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” with Vincent D’Onofrio and Andrew Garfield; and in the John Michael McDonagh drama “The Forgiven” with Ralph Fiennes and Caleb Landry Jones. Chastain is also starring in the thriller “355” with Sebastian Stan, Penélope Cruz, Diane Kruger, Lupita Nyong’o, and Bingbing Fan.

Other Chastain projects in the works include “The Good Nurse” with Eddie Redmayne; “The Division” adaptation based on the video game with Jake Gyllenhaal; Lucía Puenzo’s adaptation of “Losing Clementine;” and the bio-drama “George and Tammy” from director Abe Sylvia based on the romance of George Jones and Tammy Wynette.

Vertical Entertainment released a clip from the movie when the studio confirmed the release dates. If you missed the video on Tuesday, you can watch the video below for a look at Chastain’s fighting moves.

