Sony Pictures is ramping up the marketing on “No Time to Die,” the next James Bond installment starring Daniel Craig. The film was initially set to open in theaters on March 20, 2020, but was pushed back to November 20th domestically because of the ongoing health crisis. With theaters slowly opening across the country, Sony Pictures is restarting the marketing campaign for the film and reminding everyone to look for more Bond action in the fall.

Cary Joji Fukunaga directed the film for Sony Pictures, and the movie stars Craig, Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, and Naomie Harris. The movie also features Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, Ralph Fiennes, Rory Kinnear, Ana de Armas, Dali Benssalah, David Dencik, and Billy Magnussen.

The official description reads, “In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.”

Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Cary Joji Fukunaga, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge worked on the screenplay for the film, which is based on a story by Neal Purvis, Wade and Joji Fukunaga. Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli served as producers on the project.

The November release schedule could change over the next few months, depending on the state of COVID-19 infections, but there are several major released planned. The month begins with Marvel’s “Black Widow,” and continues with movies like “Let Him Go,” “Ammonite,” Disney’s “Soul,” Kristen Stewart’s “Happiest Season,” and “Voyagers.”

If you missed the new “No Time to Die” trailer that Sony Pictures released on Thursday, you can watch the promotional video below. The trailer has the updated release date and some new scenes from the film.

You can keep track of the ongoing box office delays, and check on the new release dates that have been confirmed by the studios.

