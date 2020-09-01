The “Game of Thrones” team is headed to Netflix to create an adaptation of “The Three-Body Problem.” The drama series is based on the award-winning Chinese book series, with David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, and Alexander Woo serving as executive producers and writers.

According to the announcement, the series will span all three books. Those collection includes The Three-Body Problem, The Dark Forest, and Death’s End. Liu Cixin wrote the original novels and you can find them right here on Amazon if you like to read the original work before seeing the adaptation. The story focuses on humanity’s first contact with aliens.

“Liu Cixin’s trilogy is the most ambitious science-fiction series we’ve read, taking readers on a journey from the 1960s until the end of time, from life on our pale blue dot to the distant fringes of the universe,” David Benioff and D.B. Weiss said in a joint statement. “We look forward to spending the next years of our lives bringing this to life for audiences around the world.”

Author and consulting producer Liu Cixin added, “I have the greatest respect for and faith in the creative team adapting The Three-Body Problem for television audiences. I set out to tell a story that transcends time and the confines of nations, cultures and races; one that compels us to consider the fate of humankind as a whole. It is a great honor as an author to see this unique sci-fi concept travel and gain fandom across the globe and I am excited for new and existing fans all over the world to discover the story on Netflix.”

“The Three-Body Universe and Yoozoo Group strive to collaborate with The Three-Body Problem-loving creatives and artists across the globe to create diverse forms of art,” executive producer Lin Qi added. ‘To extol civilizations with technology’ is a mission Yoozoo commits itself to, and the saga from Da Liu [Liu Cixin] is exactly a part of that beautiful civilization. We are thrilled to embark on this new adventure with Netflix, a creative powerhouse and a truly global entertainment service that consistently fuels us with outstanding film and television works.”

