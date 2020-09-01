Netflix set a premiere date for the upcoming rom-com “Emily in Paris,” starring Lily Collins. The show was initially slated to release on Paramount Network but moved to Netflix back in July. Fans of the genre can set a reminder to catch the show when it releases on October 2nd.

Darren Star created, wrote, and executive produced “Emily in Paris,” and the first season has ten thirty-minute episodes. Lily Collins stars in the series alongside Ashley Park, and the show also features Philippine Leroy Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Camille Razat, and Bruno Gouery.

Kate Walsh, William Abadie, and Arnaud Viard make up the recurring cast. MTV Studios put the project together, which was filmed entirely on location in Paris and throughout France.

The show’s official description reads, “Emily, an ambitious twenty-something marketing executive from Chicago, unexpectedly lands her dream job in Paris when her company acquires a French luxury marketing company — and she is tasked with revamping their social media strategy. Emily’s new life in Paris is filled with intoxicating adventures and surprising challenges as she juggles winning over her work colleagues, making friends, and navigating new romances.”

Netflix‘s date announcement video released on social media on Tuesday morning, hoping to get fans excited for the big premiere. The trailer’s description on YouTube reads, “Love. Beauty. Passion. Emily – Just a few of the things you’ll find in Paris this fall. Emily in Paris, a new series from creator of Sex and the City, Darren Star, premieres October 2. Only on Netflix.”

Lily Collins has a few projects in the works, but we don’t have solid release dates at this time. Collins is expected to appear in David Fincher’s “Mank,” a bio-drama starring Amanda Seyfried, Collins, Gary Oldman, and Tuppence Middleton. as well as Anthony Lucero’s “Halo of Stars” with Holliday Grainger, Harry Treadaway, Lukas Haas, Stacy Martin, and Nikola Djuricko.

