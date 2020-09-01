IMDb outlined the Top 10 Television Shows of 2020 so far, which is based on IMDb user ratings. The list was released a few months ahead of schedule, but in a world of setbacks and delays, it’s a welcomed change. The company also announced this year’s STARmeter recipient, which is “Normal People” star Daisy Edgar-Jones.

Daisy Edgar-Jones played the role of Marianne in Hulu’s hit YA adaptation of “Normal People,” which ranks as the #3 new show of the year so far and #9 overall based on IMDb user ratings.

The limited-series is an adaptation of Sally Rooney’s New York Times best-selling novel, and tracks the tender but complicated relationship of Marianne and Connell from the end of their school days in a small town in the west of Ireland to their undergraduate years at Trinity College. The show stars Edgar-Jones as Marianne, and Paul Mescal, in his first television role, as Connell.

The description reads, “At school, he’s well-liked and popular, while she’s lonely, proud, and intimidating. But when Connell comes to pick up his mother from her cleaning job at Marianne’s house, a strange and indelible connection grows between the two teenagers – one they are determined to conceal. A year later, they’re both studying in Dublin and Marianne has found her feet in a new social world but Connell hangs at the sidelines, shy and uncertain.”

Previous IMDb STARmeter Award recipients in the “Breakout” category include Nicholas Braun, Olivia Cooke, Jacob Elordi, Pom Klementieff, Brie Larson, Dacre Montgomery, and Miles Teller.

IMDb explained why this year’s list is out a little early, adding, “Though IMDb traditionally releases its “best of the year” Top 10 lists in December, the unprecedented popularity of TV shows and binge-watching this year warranted an early look at the shows that have most resonated with IMDb users.”

Among the TV shows airing or streaming from January 1, 2020 through August 23, 2020, the following 10 shows had the highest IMDb user ratings.

Top 10 TV Shows of 2020 So Far, as Determined by IMDb User Ratings

The Last Dance Last Week Tonight with John Oliver The Outsider How The Universe Works Dark Westworld Better Call Saul Curb Your Enthusiasm Normal People Top Gear

Top 10 New TV Shows Debuting in 2020, as Determined by IMDb User Ratings

The Last Dance The Outsider Normal People Gangs of London Dave The Midnight Gospel Star Trek: Picard Defending Jacob Unorthodox The New Pope

