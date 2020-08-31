HBO announced that Felix Barrett and Dennis Kelly’s six-part limited series “The Third Day” will premiere on September 14th. The show will launch exclusively on HBO and stars Jude Law and Naomie Harris. The psychological thriller is set on a mysterious British Island where all is not as it seems.

Along with Jude Law and Naomie Harris, the series also stars Katherine Waterston, Emily Watson, and Paddy Considine. The six episodes are divided into “Summer” and “Winter.”

“Summer” is written by Dennis Kelly and directed by Marc Munden. The description reads, “Told over the first three episodes, “Summer” stars Jude Law as Sam, a man who is drawn to a mysterious island off the British coast where he encounters a group of islanders set on preserving their traditions at any cost. Isolated from the mainland, Sam is unable to leave the idyllic and dangerously enchanting world he has discovered, where the secretive rituals of its inhabitants bring him to grapple with experiences of loss and trauma hidden in his past through the distorted lens of the present. As boundaries between fantasy and reality fragment, his quest to unlock the truth leads the islanders to reveal a shocking secret.”

After “Summer,” comes “Fall,” a theatrical event broadcast online where viewers who seek more will be immersed in the world of “The Third Day.” Featuring members of The Third Day cast including Jude Law and Katherine Waterston, viewers will follow the events of a single day in real-time. Florence Welch will also feature in an acting role.

The network described the event added, “Capturing events as live and in one continuous take, this cinematic broadcast will invite viewers deeper into the mysterious and suspenseful world of The Third Day, and blur and distort the lines between what’s real and what’s not.” It is created by theatrical innovators Punchdrunk and co-directed by founder and artistic director of Punchdrunk Felix Barrett and “Summer” director Marc Munden.

“Winter” is written by Kit De Waal, Dean O’Loughlin, and Dennis Kelly and directed by Philippa Lowthorpe. The description reads, “Winter unfolds over the latter three episodes and stars Naomie Harris as Helen, a strong-willed outsider who comes to the island seeking answers, but whose arrival precipitates a fractious battle to decide its fate as the lines between fantasy and fact are distorted.”

