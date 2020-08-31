Since the debut of All I Want for Christmas is You, Mariah Carey has become synonymous with the holidays. Fans of the performer will be happy to know that Apple announced “Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special” on Monday afternoon, an exclusive holiday event from the multi-platinum, multi-Grammy award-winning artist. The special event will debut globally on Apple TV+ this holiday season.

The description reads, “The new special is set to premiere on the heels of the 25th anniversary of Carey’s iconic No. 1 holiday anthem “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” and will feature the legendary icon Carey and a star-studded lineup of surprise guest appearances, in a magical holiday journey to enliven the Christmas spirit around the world. The innovative special will combine music, dancing and animation driven by a universally heartwarming story that brings the world together.”

The holiday special will be directed by BAFTA Award winner Hamish Hamilton, and Oscar nominee and Golden Globe winner Roman Coppola.

According to Apple, the “Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special” will premiere globally on Apple TV+, which has set records as the only new streaming service to instantly launch globally in over 100 countries, and to have been honored with 107 awards nominations and 26 wins and accolades in only nine months.

The platform stopped short of announcing a premiere date at this time, but we will have more information over the next few months. We will probably get a few teaser trailers, and a guest list, shortly before the holiday season.

In addition to Mariah Carey, Ian Stewart, Raj Kapoor and Ashley Edens executive produce for production company Done + Dusted.

Last year, Amazon’s “Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show” was an instant hit with viewers. That holiday event was hosted by Musgraves, and included special guests Camila Cabello, Zooey Deschanel, Leon Bridges, Kendall Jenner, James Corden, Lana Del Rey, Dan Levy, and Troye Sivan.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.