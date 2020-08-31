Lionsgate will release “The Doorman” On-Demand and on digital platforms on October 9th, followed by the Blu-ray and DVD release on October 13th. The actioner stars Ruby Rose, Jean Reno, and Rupert Evans.

The description reads, “In this punishing action-thriller starring Ruby Rose, a former Marine turned doorman at a luxury New York City high-rise must outsmart and battle a group of art thieves and their ruthless leader (Jean Reno) — while struggling to protect her sister’s family. As the thieves become increasingly desperate and violent, the doorman calls upon her deadly fighting skills to end the showdown.”

Ryûhei Kitamura directed the movie, working from a screenplay by Lior Chefetz and Joe Swanson. The studio released a trailer earlier this week, and you can watch that video below for a better look at the film.

Fans of Ruby Rose can also keep “SAS: Red Notice” on their radar. The adaptation is another action-movie, this time based on the novel by Andy McNab. The film also stars Tom Hopper, Andy Serkis, Sam Heughan, Sarah Winter, and Caroline Boulton.

Down the line, Rose is expected to star in the action crime-drama “The Longest Night” from director George Gallo. Rose stars in the film with Morgan Freeman, Patrick Muldoon, Nick Vallelonga, Julie Lott, Chris Mullinax, and Reg Rob.

Ruby Rose has more time for films now that she stepped down from the role of Batwoman on The CW. Rose left the show back in May, telling fans, “I have made the very difficult decision to not return to Batwoman next season. This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles.”

The CW confirmed in July that Javicia Leslie will play Batwoman in the show’s second season, but not as Kate Kane. Leslie will be taking on the role of Ryan Wilder.

