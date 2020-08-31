Netflix confirmed that Ayo Edebiri has been cast as Missy on Netflix’s Emmy Nominated animated series “Big Mouth.” Edebiri will replace Jenny Slate, who voiced the character from Season 1 through Season 4. The animated-comedy was renewed by Netflix through season six, and the show will return with new episodes in the fall.

Ayo will first voice Missy in the penultimate episode of season four. She will continue to voice Missy in the final episode and for future seasons.

Edebiri is currently a co-producer on Tina Fey and Robert Carlock’s new animated series for Netflix called “Mulligan.” She is also playing Hattie in the Season 2 of Apple’s “Dickinson,” a role that was created specifically for her after she joined the writers room. The actor isn’t new to Netflix, or “Big Mouth.” Ayo is voicing the lead role in Netflix’s upcoming animated series “We Lost Our Human” opposite Ben Schwartz. She also co-hosts the podcast ICONOGRAPHY for Forever Dog.

Jenny Slate stepped down from the role of Missy back in June. On Instagram Slate told fans, “I have come to the decision today that I can no longer play the character of ‘Missy’ on the animated TV show ‘Big Mouth.’ At the start of the show, I reasoned with myself that it was permissible for me to play “Missy” because her mom is Jewish and White – as am I. But ‘Missy’ is also Black, and black characters on an animated show should be played by Black people.”

Around the same time, Kristen Bell stepped away from the role of Molly on AppleTV’s “Central Park,” which was another mixed-race character.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.