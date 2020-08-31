Netflix set a premiere date for “The Haunting of Bly Manor,” the next installment in the The Haunting anthology series which began with “The Haunting of Hill House.” The new season premieres on October 9th, giving fans of the genre a thrilling start to the haunted season.

“The Haunting of Bly Manor” stars Victoria Pedretti, Henry Thomas, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Kate Siegel, T’Nia Miller, Rahul Kohli, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Amelie Smith, and Amelia Eve.

The description reads, “From The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan and producer Trevor Macy comes The Haunting of Bly Manor, the next highly anticipated chapter of The Haunting anthology series, set in 1980s England. After an au pair’s tragic death, Henry Wingrave hires a young American nanny to care for his orphaned niece and nephew who reside at Bly Manor with the estate’s chef Owen, groundskeeper Jamie and housekeeper, Mrs. Grose. But all is not as it seems at the manor, and centuries of dark secrets of love and loss are waiting to be unearthed in this chilling gothic romance. At Bly Manor, dead doesn’t mean gone.”

Producing partners Flanagan and Macy drew from the iconic supernatural stories of Henry James to create the ensemble drama. The series is executive produced by Flanagan and Macy for Intrepid Pictures, along with Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey for Amblin Television.

Another thrilling project scheduled to release in October on the platform is the “Rebecca” adaptation with Armie Hammer and Lily James. Directed by Ben Wheatley, the psychological thriller is based on Daphne du Maurier’s popular 1938 gothic novel. That movie is currently slated to release on Netflix on October 21st.

The adaptation’s description reads, “After a whirlwind romance in Monte Carlo with handsome widower Maxim de Winter, a newly married young woman arrives at Manderley, her new husband’s imposing family estate on a windswept English coast. Naive and inexperienced, she begins to settle into the trappings of her new life, but finds herself battling the shadow of Maxim’s first wife, the elegant and urbane Rebecca, whose haunting legacy is kept alive by Manderley’s sinister housekeeper Mrs. Danvers.”

