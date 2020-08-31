CBS All Access shared a first look promotional trailer for “The Stand” adaptation, which is slated to release on December 17th. Following the premiere, the nine-episode limited-series will release weekly on Thursdays exclusively for CBS All Access subscribers.

The description reads, “THE STAND is Stephen King’s apocalyptic vision of a world decimated by plague and embroiled in an elemental struggle between good and evil. The fate of mankind rests on the frail shoulders of the 108-year-old Mother Abagail (Whoopi Goldberg) and a handful of survivors. Their worst nightmares are embodied in a man with a lethal smile and unspeakable powers: Randall Flagg (Alexander Skarsgård), the Dark Man.”

Based on King’s best-selling novel of the same name, CBS All Access’ THE STAND will close with a new coda written by the famed author himself. You have a few months to read the original novel before the new adaptation releases. You can find The Stand right here on Amazon.

In addition to Goldberg and Skarsgård, the series features James Marsden as Stu Redman, Odessa Young as Frannie Goldsmith, Jovan Adepo as Larry Underwood, Amber Heard as Nadine Cross, Owen Teague as Harold Lauder, Henry Zaga as Nick Andros, Brad William Henke as Tom Cullen, Irene Bedard as Ray Bretner, Nat Wolff as Lloyd Henreid, Eion Bailey as Weizak, Heather Graham as Rita Blakemoor, Katherine McNamara as Julie Lawry, Fiona Dourif as Ratwoman, Natalie Martinez as Dayna Jurgens, Hamish Linklater as Dr. Jim Ellis, Daniel Sunjata as Cobb and Greg Kinnear as Glen Bateman.

CBS Television Studios produce the series, with Benjamin Cavell serving as showrunner and executive producer alongside Taylor Elmore, Will Weiske, Jimmy Miller, Roy Lee, and Richard P. Rubinstein.

Josh Boone serves as director and an executive producer for the series premiere and final episode. Jake Braver, Jill Killington, Owen King, Knate Lee, and Stephen Welke serve as producers.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.