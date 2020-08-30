The slowly developing Scream 5 movie now has a release date. Paramount Pictures slated the film for January 14, 2022, hoping to take advantage of the extended MLK weekend. Casting for the film has been slowly coming together over the last few weeks, with Courteney Cox expected to reprise her role as Gale Weathers, and David Arquette returning as Sheriff Dewey Riley.

If everything goes according to plan, filming could begin as early as winter 2020. Matthew Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are directing the movie, working from a script by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick.

Paramount Pictures hasn’t confirmed the full cast list or official title for the movie at this time, but there have been rumors that Neve Campbell will also return to the franchise.

The original “Scream” movie hit theaters back in 1996 and featured Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, David Arquette, Skeet Ulrich, and a quick appearance by Drew Barrymore. The movie grossed over $173M for the studio and put “Scream 2” into production. Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, David Arquette, and Jada Pinkett Smith appeared in the follow-up film in 1997, and the sequel made over $172M.

“Scream 3” released in 2000, and the third movie featured David Arquette, Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and Liev Schreiber, and brought in almost $162M worldwide. “Scream 4” brought back Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette, and the movie added Lucy Hale to the cast. The fourth installment fell short of the other releases and made $97M globally in 2011. The franchise has been slumbering ever since.

The studio also moved around other titles on the schedule. The new “G.I. Joe” spinoff, “Snake Eyes,” is moving back a year, along with an adaptation of “Clifford the Big Red Dog” and the next “Paranormal Activity” movie. The new dates include: “Snake Eyes” on October 22, 2021; “Clifford the Big Red Dog” on November 5, 2021; and the “Paranormal Activity” on March 4, 2022.

