Disney released “The New Mutants” this week, a long-delayed film that was thrown to the wolves while theaters remain closed in several major markets. The movie’s release serves a trial-run for the studio, which is curious to see if teens and young adults are willing to risk a trip to the theaters during an ongoing health crisis. At the same time, Disney’s Searchlight Studios released “The Personal History of David Copperfield,” testing a limited-run for a more select demographic.

“The New Mutants” topped the box office this weekend with a $7M domestic debut across 2,412 locations. The $7M haul is now the largest opening since the health crisis began. Josh Boone directed “The New Mutants,” which stars Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Alice Braga, Blu Hunt, and Henry Zaga.

The thriller “Unhinged” dropped to second-place on the domestic chart with a $2.6M weekend, and the film’s two week domestic total now sits at $8.5M. Derrick Borte directed “Unhinged,” which stars Russell Crowe, Caren Pistorius, Gabriel Bateman, Jimmi Simpson, and Austin P. McKenzie.

Paramount Pictures’ “The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run” took third-place overall with a $604K weekend, raising the film’s three week total to $2M. Tim Hill directed the animated movie, which features the voices of Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke, Carolyn Lawrence, Rodger Bumpass, Matt Berry, Awkwafina, Tiffany Haddish, and Lori Alan.

“The Personal History of David Copperfield” debuted in fourth-place on the domestic chart with a $520K opening weekend across 1,360 locations. Armando Iannucci directed “The Personal History of David Copperfield,” which features Dev Patel, Hugh Laurie, Tilda Swinton, Peter Capaldi, and Gwendoline Christie.

Roadside Attractions’ “Words on Bathrooms Walls” adaptation brought in another $453K this weekend, raising the film’s two week total to just over $1M. Thor Freudenthal directed “Words on Bathroom Walls,” which stars Charlie Plummer, Andy Garcia, Taylor Russell, AnnaSophia Robb, Beth Grant, Devon Bostick, Lobo Sebastian, Molly Parker, and Walton Goggins.

“Tenet” will hit theaters, wherever it can, on September 3rd. While the movie has mixed reviews, they are mostly positive.

Movie theaters promised social-distancing measures, cleaning routines, and mandatory masks ahead of the film’s debut, but we still don’t have any data on COVID-19 infection rates from movie theaters. “Tenet” is releasing just two weeks after “Unhinged” hit theaters, which was the first major release since the shutdowns began. More health reports will most likely be released over the next few months.

