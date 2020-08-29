Bryan Bertino’s horror-thriller “The Dark and the Wicked” will release in select theaters on November 6th. The movie is also slated to release On-Demand and on digital platforms the same day, so you can catch the new release even if theaters are still closed in your area. Marin Ireland stars in the film, alongside Michael Abbott Jr., and Xander Berkeley.

The description reads, “On a secluded farm, a man is slowly dying. Bedridden and fighting through his final breaths, his wife is slowly succumbing to overwhelming grief. To help their mother and say goodbye to their father, siblings Louise (Marin Ireland) and Michael (Michael Abbott Jr.) return to their family farm. It doesn’t take long for them to see that something’s wrong with mom, though—something more than her heavy sorrow. Gradually, as their own grief mounts, Louise and Michael begin suffering from a darkness similar to their mother’s, marked by waking nightmares and a growing sense that something evil is taking over their family.”

The movie comes from RLJE Films and Shudder, and the studio released a first look trailer for the thriller on social media. If you missed the video, you can watch the official trailer below for a quick look at the story and cast. Bryan Bertino wrote and directed the film.

RLJE’s “The Tax Collector” was still going strong as the movie headed into its fourth week at the box office this weekend. Last week, the film reached the $870K mark worldwide and will be closer to passing the $1M mark by Sunday evening. The crime-thriller stars Bobby Soto, Cinthya Carmona, Shia LaBeouf, and Jose Conejo Martin, and is available in select locations.

The studio also slated the horror-thriller “The Owners,” starring Maisie Williams, Sylvester McCoy, and Rita Tushingham, for September 4th.

