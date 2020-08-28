Fans of Christina Aguilera can now hear the newly-recorded “Reflection” in a music video directed by “Mulan” feature director Niki Caro. Disney shared the video on social media on Friday, ahead of the September 4th release of “Mulan” on Disney+. “Reflection (2020)” is produced by “Mulan” composer Harry Gregson-Williams.

As we reported earlier, Disney+ will offer Premier Access to “Mulan” for $29.99 on disneyplus.com. Once you have Premier Access to “Mulan,” you can watch as many times as you want on any platform where Disney+ is available.

Music from “Reflection” and the new original song “Loyal Brave True” are featured in Gregson-Williams’ underscore with Aguilera’s full-length versions appearing in the film’s custom main-on-end title design. Both songs are featured in the movie and on the Walt Disney Records soundtrack, with score composed and conducted by Gregson-Williams. David Zippel and Matthew Wilder wrote the original 1998 classic.

The movie’s description reads, “Niki Caro brings the epic tale of China’s legendary warrior to life in Disney’s “Mulan,” in which a fearless young woman risks everything out of love for her family and her country to become one of the greatest warriors China has ever known. When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father.”

The “Mulan” cast includes Yifei Liu as Mulan; Donnie Yen as Commander Tung; Tzi Ma as Zhou, Jason Scott Lee as Böri Khan; Yoson An as Honghui; Ron Yuan as Sergeant Qiang; with Gong Li as Xianniang and Jet Li as the Emperor.

The film is directed by Niki Caro from a screenplay by Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver and Lauren Hynek & Elizabeth Martin, suggested by the narrative poem “The Ballad of Mulan.” The producers are Chris Bender, p.g.a., Jake Weiner, p.g.a., and Jason Reed, p.g.a., with Bill Kong, Barrie M. Osborne, Tim Coddington and Mario Iscovich serving as executive producers.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.