Sony Pictures Classics announced a release date for Michael Dweck and Gregory Kershaw’s “The Truffle Hunters,” which is now slated to hit theaters on December 25, 2020. The release date was confirmed by the studio this week, and the documentary will screen at the Toronto International Film Festival. The movie recently screened at Cannes, Telluride, and New York Film Festivals. The documentary premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, where it was acquired by Sony Pictures Classics.

The movie’s description reads, “The Truffle Hunters follows a handful of men, seventy to eighty years young, in Piedmont, Italy, on the search for the elusive Alba truffle. They’re guided by a secret culture passed down through generations, as well as by the noses of their cherished and expertly trained dogs. The documentary subtly explores the devastating effects of climate change and deforestation on an age-old tradition through a visually stunning narrative that celebrates life and exalts the human spirit.”

Dweck and Kershaw produced “The Truffle Hunters,” which is A Beautiful Stories Production, Presented by Bow and Arrow Entertainment and Park Pictures, In Association with Faliro House, Artemis Rising, and Frenesy Film.

The news comes shortly after Sony Pictures Classics announced that Azazel Jacobs’ “French Exit” will debut in theaters on February 12, 2021. That film will make its world premiere as the Closing Night feature at the 2020 New York Film Festival. Jacobs directed the movie, working from a screenplay by award-winning novelist Patrick deWitt. “French Exit” stars Oscar nominee Michelle Pfeiffer, Oscar nominee Lucas Hedges, Tony Award winner Tracy Letts, Danielle Macdonald, Valerie Mahaffey, Daniel di Tomasso, Susan Coyne, Imogen Poots, and Isaach de Bankolé.

The studio’s description reads, “My plan was to die before the money ran out,” says 60-year-old penniless Manhattan socialite Frances Price (Michelle Pfeiffer), but things didn’t go as planned. Her husband Franklin has been dead for 12 years and with his vast inheritance gone, she cashes in the last of her possessions and resolves to live out her twilight days anonymously in a borrowed apartment in Paris, accompanied by her directionless son Malcolm (Lucas Hedges) and a cat named Small Frank—who may or may not embody the spirit of Frances’s dead husband (Tracy Letts).”

