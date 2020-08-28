The truth is out there, and it’s animated. Multiple sources have now confirmed that FOX is working on an animated series based on the “X-Files” franchise. The show is expected to be a spinoff of the original show, and currently going by the title “The X-Files: Albuquerque.” TV Line first reported the development news, but FOX did not make an announcement at this time.

The story would follow a group of agents who investigate strange and seemingly supernatural cases, but less seriously than Mulder or Scully. The comedy-series will most likely find a home in FOX’s animation block, but it could also end up at FX with “Archer,” or on “Hulu.”

The “X-Files” franchise frequently resurfaces on the FOX network, which ran the original show for nine seasons. In the show, David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson played Special Agents Mulder and Scully, both assigned to the “X-Files,” which included unusual and unsolved cases. The show returned in 2016 for Season 10, and the Season 11 debuted in 2018.

A movie released in 1998 called “The X Files,” which featured David Duchovny, Gillian Anderson, John Neville, and William B. Davis. The follow-up, “The X Files: I Want to Believe,” premiered in 2008 with Duchovny, Anderson, Billy Connolly, and Amanda Peet.

Chris Carter, the creator of the original “X-files,” is attached as an executive producer on the new animated series with Gabe Rotter. According to the reports, Rocky Russo and Jeremy Sosenko will write for the show, as well as serve as executive producers on the project.

Bento Box, who works on “Bob’s Burgers” and “Paradise PD.,” will provide animation for the series. No casting information was announced at this time, and it doesn’t seem like David Duchovny or Gillian Anderson will be part of the cast. Fans of the franchise will have to wait a few more months to see if FOX moves ahead with the project.

