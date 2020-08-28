FOX fast-tracked the unscripted series “I Can See Your Voice,” which is hosted and executive-produced by “The Masked Singer” panelist Ken Jeong. Ther new series will debut September 23rd, following the Season Four premiere of “The Masked Singer.”

“Safely filming I Can See Your Voice this summer was a win in itself, but when we saw the pure magic of the show and felt the palpable suspense in the room before that first note hit, we knew we had to share it with audiences this season,” said Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment & Specials, FOX Entertainment. “It’s no secret that viewers need a little fun and escape now and, as a companion to an all-new season of The Masked Singer, this will be a fantastic night of family entertainment – and a fantastic night of Ken Jeong!”

The new series also features Emmy-nominated actress Cheryl Hines and Daytime Emmy Award-winning television host and vocalist Adrienne Bailon-Houghton. They join a rotating panel of celebrity detectives, comprised of comedians and pop culture experts, and a musical superstar to help one contestant tell the difference between good and bad singers, without ever hearing them sing a note.

The network added, “With $100,000 on the line, the contestant will attempt to weed out the bad “Secret Voices” from the good, based on a series of clues, interrogation, and lip synch challenges. In the end, the singer whom the contestant picks will reveal if they are good or bad in a duet performance with the musical superstar, resulting in an amazing musical collaboration or a totally hilarious train wreck.”

The Emmy Award-nominated “The Masked Singer” is going into its fourth season, and is the top television show. The series drew a massive audience of nearly 24M viewers in its post-Super Bowl Season Three premiere. The singing competition series is hosted by Nick Cannon and features panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke.

The network stated that a special Sneak Peek episode of “The Masked Singer” will air after the first NFL double-header of the season on FOX.

