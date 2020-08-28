NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service is adding another exciting title to its schedule. The company announced a straight-to-series order for UCP’s adaptation “Joe Exotic,” starring Emmy Award-winner Kate McKinnon, who will also executive produce.

According to the announcement, the limited series event will roll out across NBCU’s scripted entertainment platforms, which include NBC, Peacock, and USA.

Etan Frankel, who also worked on “Sorry for Your Loss” and “Shameless,” will pen the limited series via his overall deal with UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group. Frankel is also serving as an executive producer, along with Wondery’s Hernan Lopez, Marshall Lewy, and Aaron Hart.

The description reads, “Based on the Wondery Podcast of the same name, JOE EXOTIC is a limited series based on true events following Carole Baskin (McKinnon), a big cat enthusiast, who learns that when fellow exotic animal lover Joe “Exotic” Schreibvogel is breeding and using his big cats for profit, she sets out to shut down his venture, inciting a quickly escalating rivalry. But Carole has a checkered past of her own and when the claws come out, Joe will stop at nothing to expose what he sees as her hypocrisy. The results prove dangerous.”

The role of Joe “Exotic” Schreibvogel has not yet been cast, so keep the series on your radar for more updates over the next few months.

Frankel, who will write and executive produce UCP’s limited series “Evel,” recently finished co-showrunning the second season of the critically acclaimed “Sorry for Your Loss,” starring Elizabeth Olsen. Previously, he wrote and produced the first seven seasons of “Shameless.” Additional television credits include “Get Shorty,” “Animal Kingdom” and “Friday Night Lights.” He has been nominated for two Writers Guild Awards. On the stage, Frankel’s play “Create Fate” was produced at the Williamstown Theatre Festival and directed by Christopher Ashley. He is the recipient of the Weissberger Award from the Williamstown Theatre Festival, the Dasha Epstein Playwriting Award and has twice been honored with Lincoln Center’s Le comte du Nouy Award. Frankel is a graduate of Duke University and the Juilliard School’s Lila Acheson Wallace American Playwrights Program.

McKinnon won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in 2016 and 2017 and recently received her seventh consecutive nomination for her work on “Saturday Night Live.” In addition, she earned a Critics’ Choice Award for Best Actress in a Comedy Series in 2016. McKinnon was nominated for a 2020 SAG Award as part of the ensemble cast of the feature film “Bombshell,” alongside Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie and John Lithgow. She starred as Jillian Holtzmann in “Ghostbusters,” opposite Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig and Leslie Jones, as well as last summer’s sleeper hit “Yesterday” for Danny Boyle, Richard Curtis and Universal, which featured the music of the Beatles. In addition to JOE EXOTIC, McKinnon will also star in the limited series “The Dropout,” where she’ll portray Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes.

