The HBO Max series “His Dark Materials” will return with all-new episodes in November. The platform confirmed the premiere window on Friday with an official teaser trailer, which shares a quick glimpse of the upcoming episodes.

The Season 2 description reads, “The second season of His Dark Materials begins after Lord Asriel has opened a bridge to a new world, and, distraught over the death of her best friend, Lyra follows Asriel into the unknown. In a strange and mysterious abandoned city she meets Will, a boy from our world who is also running from a troubled past. Lyra and Will learn their destinies are tied to reuniting Will with his father but find their path is constantly thwarted as a war begins to brew around them. Meanwhile, Mrs. Coulter searches for Lyra, determined to bring her home by any means necessary.His Dark Materials

The Season 2 series regulars include Dafne Keen, Ruth Wilson, Amir Wilson, Ariyon Bakare, Andrew Scott, Will Keen, Ruta Gedmintas, and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Joining the cast this season are Terence Stamp, Jade Anouka, and Simone Kirby.

The show is produced by Bad Wolf in association with New Line Cinema for BBC One and HBO. Executive producing the series are Jane Tranter, Dan McCulloch, Joel Collins, Julie Gardner, Philip Pullman, Jack Thorne, Tom Hooper; Deborah Forte, Toby Emmerich, Carolyn Blackwood, Ben Irving, and Piers Wenger.

“His Dark Materials” is an adaptation of Philip Pullman’s award-winning trilogy of the same name, and is an HBO exclusive. The first season follows Lyra, a seemingly ordinary but brave young woman from another world. Her search for a kidnapped friend uncovers a sinister plot involving stolen children, and becomes a quest to understand a mysterious phenomenon called Dust. As she journeys through the worlds, including our own, Lyra meets Will, a determined and courageous boy. Together, they encounter extraordinary beings and dangerous secrets, with the fate of both the living — and the dead — in their hands.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.