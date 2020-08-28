Netflix shared a release-date trailer for “The Queen’s Gambit,” a new adaptation based on the novel by Walter Tevis. The limited-series stars Gotham Award winner and BAFTA Rising Star nominee Anya Taylor-Joy as Beth Harmon. Netflix ordered six episodes of the series, which is scheduled to premiere in October.

The description reads, “Chronicling the life of an orphan chess prodigy, the story – set during the Cold War era – follows Beth Harmon from the age of eight to twenty-two, as she struggles with addiction in a quest to become the greatest chess player in the world.”

If you like to read the original work before seeing the adaptation, you can find the novel right here on Amazon.

Two time Academy Award nominee, Scott Frank, will serve as writer, director, and executive producer on the series. Allan Scott is co-writer and an executive producer, along with William Horberg.

Netflix released the trailer on social media on Thursday. The video’s description reads, “Are you a pawn or a queen? The Queen’s Gambit, starring Anya Taylor-Joy, only on Netflix on October 23rd.”

The trailer released just as Anya Taylor-Joy’s movie “The New Mutants” hits theaters nationwide. The actor plays the role of Illyana Rasputin in the movie, which also features Maisie Williams, Charlie Heaton, Alice Braga, Blu Hunt, and Henry Zaga.

While we can’t confirm the release dates, Anya does have several projects in the works. The actor is starring in Edgar Wright’s horror-thriller “Last Night in Soho” with Thomasin McKenzie, Matt Smith, and Katrina Vasilieva; as well as Robert Eggers’ history-drama “The Northman” with Bill Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Alexander Skarsgård. Ethan Hawke, Willem Dafoe, and Bjork. Future projects include Kristin Scott Thomas’ romantic-drama “The Sea Change,” and “Weetzie Bat” with Keiynan Lonsdale, Nick Robinson, and Sasha Lane.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.

Slanted sometimes uses affiliate links and may earn a commission if you purchase items through those links.