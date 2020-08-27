NBC’s upcoming schedule includes a few changes, but fans should be happy to see hits like “This is Us” and the “Chicago” back on the schedule with new episodes on the way. November is going to be a big month for NBC, with a two-hour premiere of “This Is Us” planned for November 10th, and all three “Chicago” series returning on November 11th.

“Law & Order: SVU” will return for its record-extending 22nd season on November 12th, along with the eighth season of “The Blacklist,” starring James Spader and Megan Boone, on November 13th.

Ahead of those dramas, executive producer Martin Gero will debut his new scripted comedy “Connecting …” on October 1st. The series is about a group of friends trying to stay close (and sane) through video chats as they share the highs and lows of these extraordinary times.

NBC also announced that “Superstore” will return for Season 6 on October 22nd. The four-time Emmy Award-winning musical competition series “The Voice,” with coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, as well as host Carson Daly, will be back on October 19th, then return for the second night of its season debut on October 20th.

Host Jane Lynch will kick off the first episode of the “Weakest Link” when the show debuts September 28th. “Ellen’s Game of Games” returns on October 6th for a two-hour premiere, before shifting the following week on October 13th to its normal 9-10 p.m. timeslot.

For the sports fans, “NBC Sunday Night Football” will kick off the season on September 10th when the Houston Texans visit the Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs. Three days later, on September 13th, the action continues when the Dallas Cowboys visit the Los Angeles Rams to mark the grand opening of SoFi Stadium.

“Dateline NBC” will return for a new season on September 25th, before moving to a two-hour telecast beginning at 9 p.m. later in the fall. These shows join the previously dated Canadian import drama “Transplant” (Sept. 1) and the return of celebrated athletic competition series “American Ninja Warrior” (Sept. 7).

Returning series set to debut after January 1st include “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “Good Girls,” “Making It,” “Manifest,” “New Amsterdam,” and “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.”

New series set to launch in 2021 include “Kenan,” “Law & Order: Organized Crime,” “Mr. Mayor,” “That’s My Jam,” “Small Fortune,” “True Story,” “Who Do You Think You Are?” and “Young Rock.”

Several networks have already outlined their premiere schedules for the next few months. ABC confirmed premiere dates for its unscripted series, and CBS, The CW, AMC, Hulu, and SYFY‘s upcoming animated-slate have also announced launch dates for their programs and shows.

