Netflix dropped an official trailer for “The Babysitter: Killer Queen” on Thursday afternoon, teasing the sequel ahead of its September debut. The movie is a follow-up to the slasher-film “The Babysitter,” which was directed by McG. The director returned for the sequel, working from a script by Dan Lagana and Brad Morris & Jimmy Warden and McG.

“The Babysitter: Killer Queen” stars Judah Lewis, Robbie Amell, Hana Mae Lee, Bella Thorne, Emily Alyn Lind, Andrew Bachelor, Ken Marino, Leslie Bibb, Carl McDowell, and Chris Wylde. Netflix also confirmed the release date for the new installment, which is now slated for September 10th.

The description reads, “Two years after defeating a satanic cult led by his babysitter Bee, Cole continues to be haunted by the horrific events of that night. Everyone in his life thinks he has lost his mind since Bee and all of her friends disappeared, making Cole’s story hard to believe. He is still hopelessly smitten with his best friend and next door neighbor Melanie – the only one who believes his story – who convinces him to forget the past and come to a party thrown at a nearby lake. But when old enemies unexpectedly return, Cole will once again have to outsmart the forces of evil and survive the night.”

You have time to watch the original if you missed it on Netflix. The first film’s description adds, “The Babysitter follows a lonely, 12-year-old boy who falls in love with his hot babysitter only to discover that she’s part of a satanic cult that wants to kill him.”

McG, Mary Viola, and Zack Schiller served as producers on the sequel, with Steven Bello, Corey Marsh, Brian Duffield, Alex Boies, Tyler Zacharia, and Devin Andre serving as executive producers. Fans of the genre can watch the first look trailer below for a look at the cast.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.