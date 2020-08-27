ABC announced its fall unscripted premiere dates, which features a long list of game shows and reality tv series. The big hitters are “Dancing with the Stars” in September, and “The Bachelorette” with Clare Crawley in October. The new “Supermarket Sweep” reboot joins other games like “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” and “Press Your Luck,” along with long-running hits like “America’s Funniest Home Videos.”

“We’re fortunate to have such a strong unscripted slate to launch our first wave of programming this fall,” said Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment. “Presenting the new ‘Supermarket Sweep’ with Leslie Jones alongside fresh, original episodes of returning shows that viewers have come to know and love is invigorating. And with our scripted series ramping up production, we look forward to announcing more premiere dates very soon.”

The schedule begins with the premiere of “Dancing with the Stars” on September 14th. Last season, “Dancing with the Stars” averaged 9.1M Total Viewers after 35 days of delayed viewing across linear and digital platforms.

On September 24th, the sixth season of “Celebrity Family Feud” will begin. Steve Harvey will host the show, which features celebrities, along with their immediate family members or their extended TV families, going head-to-head to win money for a charity of their choice. This season’s matchups include Ray Romano vs. Brad Garrett, Kathie Lee Gifford vs. Ricki Lake, Joel McHale vs. Ben Feldman, NFLPA Legends vs. NFLPA Pro-Bowlers, and Fall Out Boy vs. Weezer, among others. That’s the same day that “Press Your Luck” begins its second season. During its summer 2020 run, “Press Your Luck” stood as the top broadcast program in the Sunday 9 p.m. hour among Total Viewers and Adults 18-49.

Alec Baldwin returns to host “Match Game” on September 24th. The show is going into its fifth season, and the panel game features four contestants each week vying for the chance to win $25,000.

“The Bachelorette” will start Season 16 on October 13th. Clare Crawley will finally embark on her journey to find true love on a new night. Clare had women across America cheering from their living rooms when she famously stood up to controversial Bachelor Juan Pablo during the memorable 18th season finale of “The Bachelor.” The show ranked as last summer’s No. 1 TV series among Adults 18-49, marking the first time ever the ABC unscripted series finished as the highest-rated series of the summer.

“Shark Tank” Season 12 will begin on October 16th. Last season, “Shark Tank” ranked as the top program in the Friday 8 o’clock hour with Adults 18-49.

October 18th will be a busy night on the network. Alfonso Ribeiro will host Season 31 of “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” and “Supermarket Sweep” will air its series premiere with Leslie Jones. That same night, Jimmy Kimmel hosts Season 2 of the rebooted “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire,” and Joel McHale hosts the Season 2 premiere of “Card Sharks.”

