Fans of the “Kingsman” franchise will have to wait a little longer to see the prequel “The King’s Man.” Disney bumped the film from the September schedule this week and moved the release to February 26, 2021.

“The King’s Man” was initially scheduled to hit theaters back in February 2020, but the film was delayed because of the ongoing health crisis. This installment to the franchise stars Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, Djimon Hounsou, and Charles Dance. Matthew Vaughn, who directed “Kingsman: The Secret Service” and “Kingsman: The Golden Circle,” directed this movie as well.

The official description reads, “As a collection of history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in The King’s Man.”

The original “Kingsman: The Secret Service” was released in 2015 and featured Sophie Cookson, Sofia Boutella, Colin Firth, Samuel L. Jackson, Michael Caine, and Taron Egerton. The movie was an instant hit in theaters, opening behind “Fifty Shades of Grey” with a $36M weekend before grossing over $414M worldwide. The follow-up film released in 2017 and “Kingsman: The Golden Circle” opened at the top of the box office with a $39M debut before going on to make over $410M globally. The second installment brought back Taron Egerton, Sophie Cookson, and Colin Firth, and introduced Pedro Pascal, Channing Tatum, Halle Berry, Julianne Moore, and Jeff Bridges to the story.

The new release date gives you time to catch up on the franchise if you haven’t seen the first two films. 20th Century Studios will most likely release new trailers with the updated release date over the next few weeks.

You can keep track of the ongoing box office delays, and check on the new release dates that have been confirmed by the studios.

