Focus Features shared a trailer for “Come Play,” a new horror-thriller set to hit theaters in October. Jacob Chase wrote and directed the film for the studio, which stars Gillian Jacobs, John Gallagher Jr., and Azhy Robertson. The film is produced by The Picture Company for Amblin Partners.

The description reads, “Newcomer Azhy Robertson stars as Oliver, a lonely young boy who feels different from everyone else. Desperate for a friend, he seeks solace and refuge in his ever-present cell phone and tablet. When a mysterious creature uses Oliver’s devices against him to break into our world, Oliver’s parents (Gillian Jacobs and John Gallagher Jr.) must fight to save their son from the monster beyond the screen.”

Ther box office schedule is still unpredictable because of the ongoing health crisis but there are new releases planned for October. The month begins with Warner Bros, Pictures superhero sequel “Wonder Woman 1984” on October 2nd, opening against the YA romance-drama “After We Collided” with Josephine Langford, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, and Louise Lombard.

On October 9th, moviegoers can see “The War with Grandpa,” and Brandon Cronenberg’s “Possessor” horror-thriller. Other horror films on the schedule include “Candyman” and Tony D’Aquino’s “The Furies” with Airlie Dodds, Linda Ngo, and Taylor Ferguson.

Fans will want to keep these films on their radar, but you’ll have to check local listings to see which films are playing in your area week-to-week. That also means checking your local listings to make sure theaters are still open.

If theaters are closed in your state or county, you’ll still have plenty to stream on digital platforms leading up to Halloween. Fans of the genre can count on free streamable content from Hulu, Freeform, and IMDb this year.

If you missed the “Come Play” trailer that Focus Features released this week, you can watch the promotional video below.

