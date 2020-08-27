Netflix confirmed that a live-action “Resident Evil” series is in the works, and even shared a few plot details. The show is based on the popular survival-horror series from Capcom, and will be written by Andrew Dabb (Supernatural). Dabb will also serve as showrunner and executive producer, with Constantin Film producing the project. Netflix ordered eight one-hour episodes for the show’s first season, which will feature two timelines.

The official description reads, “In the first timeline, fourteen-year-old sisters Jade and Billie Wesker are moved to New Raccoon City. A manufactured, corporate town, forced on them right as adolescence is in full swing. But the more time they spend there, the more they come to realize that the town is more than it seems and their father may be concealing dark secrets. Secrets that could destroy the world. Cut to the second timeline, well over a decade into the future: there are less than fifteen million people left on Earth. And more than six billion monsters — people and animals infected with the T-virus. Jade, now thirty, struggles to survive in this New World, while the secrets from her past – about her sister, her father and herself – continue to haunt her.”

Dabb added, “Resident Evil is my favorite game of all time. I’m incredibly excited to tell a new chapter in this amazing story and bring the first ever Resident Evil series to Netflix members around the world. For every type of Resident Evil fan, including those joining us for the first time, the series will be complete with a lot of old friends, and some things (bloodthirsty, insane things) people have never seen before.”

The “Resident Evil” franchise is still going strong, both in the video game market and on the big screen. The games are one of Capcom’s most popular titles and have sold over 100M units worldwide. The first installment, simply called “Resident Evil,” was released back in 1996.

In 2002, “Resident Evil” hit the big screen. There are six movies in the franchise, starring Milla Jovovich, and they have grossed over $1.2B globally. Rumors that Constantin Film might reboot the film franchise with a younger cast have been floating around for the past few years, and they picked up steam after Jovovich agreed to make “Resident Evil: The Final Chapter” to end the collection. Just like in the games, the Final Chapter doesn’t mean that it has to be the final chapter, and fans will just have to wait and see which projects materialize over the next few years.

The live-action series follows the success of “The Witcher,” which was also a popular video game. That franchise started out a little differently though, and The Witcher was a collection of several novels before becoming a series of games. Just like “The Witcher,” the new “Resident Evil” series will be jumping through different timelines and offering up scary monsters.

The company’s official social media account shared the cover page of the script on Thursday morning, adding, “When the Wesker kids move to New Raccoon City, the secrets they uncover might just be the end of everything. Resident Evil, a new live action series based on Capcom’s legendary survival horror franchise, is coming to Netflix.”

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.