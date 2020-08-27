Netflix won’t be moving forward with the sci-fi series “Altered Carbon,” which was reportedly canceled after airing two seasons on the platform. In the show, society finds a way to upload a person’s consciousness into another body, meaning that people could live forever.

In the first season, Joel Kinnaman played the role of Takeshi Kovacs. In the second season, which premiered back in February, Anthony Mackie took over the part. The second season also featured Renée Elise Goldsberry, Lela Loren, Simone Missick, Chris Conner, Dina Shihabi, and Torben Liebrecht. Will Yun Lee and James Saito guest-starred in the follow-up season. Deadline was the first to report that Netflix cancelled the sci-fi series, and Netflix hasn’t made an official statement at this time.

“Altered Carbon” was quickly becoming a growing franchise for Netflix, but that doesn’t seem like the case now. After the show picked up a season two renewal, Netflix ordered “Altered Carbon: Resleeved,” an anime feature spin-off that was set in the same universe as the Netflix live-action series. It seems unlikely that a new installment to the anime spinoff will return now that the live-action series is gone, but we don’t know for sure.

Alison Schapker, Laeta Kalogridis, James Middleton, Rose Lam, Bradley J. Fischer, James Vanderbilt, Mike Medavoy, and Arnold W. Messer served as executive producers on the live-action project, alongside David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Marcy Ross.

“Altered Carbon” is the latest series to get the ax at Netflix. Earlier this month, Netflix shut down the young-adult series “The Society” and the coming-of-age drama “I’m Not Okay With This.” Those shows were canceled because of the rising cost of production due to the ongoing health crisis but were scheduled to return for second seasons. It was reported that production delays, scheduling, cost, and health concerns all contributed to Netflix’s decision to cancel the two shows.

