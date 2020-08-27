CBS set the network’s premieres for September and October. The slate includes a mix of original news and alternative programming, as well as two scripted dramas and one comedy series.

“This is hardly a traditional fall season, but we are prepared with a strong slate of original content while our regular scripted series begin production,” said Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment. “Based on our current timeline, we hope to start rolling out our previously announced fall series as they become available in November.”

In a surprise move, CBS is airing the first full season of the CBS All Access show “Star Trek: Discovery.” Fans of the franchise can catch that premiere on the network on September 24th. This will be a special limited promotional run prior to the show’s third season return on CBS All Access. The third season of the hit series, starring Sonequa Martin-Green, is scheduled to launch on October 15th exclusively on CBS All Access. The network is hoping that the tease encourages more viewers to sign up for the streaming service after getting hooked on the show.

The broadcast premiere of the drama “Manhunt: Deadly Games” will debut on September 21st. The scripted true-crime anthology series, starring Cameron Britton, Jack Huston, and Carla Gugino, chronicles one of the largest and most complex manhunts on U.S. soil following the deadly terrorist attack at the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta.

The comedy “One Day at a Time” premieres on network television with all episodes from its fourth season beginning with back-to-back episodes on Oct 12th. The award-winning series inspired by Emmy winner Norman Lear’s 1975 show of the same name, starring Screen Actors Guild Award winner Justina Machado, tells the story of the Cuban American Alvarez family.

If you’re a fan of reality TV, “The Greatest #AtHome Videos” airs on September 25th, followed by two-time Emmy Award winner “Undercover Boss” on October 2nd. The next edition of the multiple Emmy Award-winning reality series “The Amazing Race,” hosted by Phil Keoghan, begins on October 14th.

The scheduled season finales for the summer reality shows, which launched later this year and will extend further into fall, are “Love Island” on September 29th, and “Big Brother” on October 28th. The network added that additional programming for September and October will be announced at a later date.

The upcoming broadcasts from CBS News include “60 Minutes” on September 20th; a special edition of “48 Hours: Suspicion” on September 9th; the return of “48 Hours: Saturday Edition” on September 12th; and the launch of the new six-part series “The FBI Declassified” on October 13th, which is narrated by Alana De La Garza, from the CBS drama “FBI.”

Other networks have started to outline their fall schedules. SYFY set premiere dates for two of its upcoming animated series, and The CW announced premiere dates for its new shows, and the final season of “Supernatural.” AMC also detailed the network’s Fall slate, which includes several “The Walking Dead” installments, and Hulu set premiere dates for “Monsterland,” “Animaniacs,” “I Am Greta,” and “No Man’s Land.”

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.