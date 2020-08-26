Brian Duffield’s coming-of-age sci-fi fantasy film “Spontaneous” will release on PVOD and digital platforms on October 6th, following a release in select theaters on October 2nd. The movie stars Katherine Langford, Charlie Plummer, Hayley Law, Yvonne Orji, Rob Huebel, and Piper Perabo. The movie is an adaptation of the novel written by Aaron Starmer, and Paramount Pictures released a first look trailer for the explosive adaptation on social media.

The synopsis reads, “When students in their high school begin inexplicably exploding (literally…), seniors Mara (Katherine Langford) and Dylan (Charlie Plummer) struggle to survive in a world where each moment may be their last. As an unexpected romance blossoms between them, Mara and Dylan discover that when tomorrow is no longer promised, they can finally start living for today!”

If you like to read the original novels before seeing the adaptations, you can find Aaron Starmer’s work right here on Amazon.

Paramount Pictures released the trailer for the movie on Wednesday. The video’s description on YouTube reads, “Get ready for the most outrageous coming-of-age love story about growing up…and blowing up!”

Katherine Langford currently stars in Netflix’s “Cursed,” which is also based on a book of the same name. The show has been a hit on social media and is a re-imagining of the Arthurian legend, told through the eyes of Nimue, a teenage heroine with a mysterious gift who is destined to become the powerful (and tragic) Lady of the Lake. The description adds, “After her mother’s death, she finds an unexpected partner in Arthur, a young mercenary, in a quest to find Merlin and deliver an ancient sword. Over the course of her journey, Nimue will become a symbol of courage and rebellion against the terrifying Red Paladins, and their complicit King Uther.”

Fans of Charlie Plummer can see him this weekend in Thor Freudenthal’s “Words on Bathroom Walls,” also based on a popular YA novel. The film has seen terrific reviews since its release and currently sits with an 85% rating from critics on Rottentomatoes, and has a 92% score with audiences.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.