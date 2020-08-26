Universal Pictures announced that “Tremors: Shrieker Island,” the newest installment to the long-running “Tremors” franchise, will premiere on Digital, Blu-ray, DVD, and On-Demand on October 20, 2020. The studio also confirmed that the movie will be streaming soon on Netflix, but did not confirm the release date at this time. The cast includes Michael Gross, Jon Heder, Caroline Langrishe, Cassie Clare, Matthew Douglas, Sahajak Boonthanakit, David Asavanond, Jackie Cruz, and Richard Brake

The premiere of the film is timed to the 30th anniversary of the original movie. The new release comes with exclusive bonus features including a collection of top 30 movie moments showcasing footage from all seven previous films; a breakdown of the various species of Tremors monsters; and a special tribute to Michael Gross from Kevin Bacon, Jamie Kennedy, Ariana Richards, and several past and present cast and crew.

The description for the movie reads, “When a group of wealthy trophy hunters genetically modify Graboid eggs to create the ultimate hunting experience, it isn’t long before their prey escapes the conﬁnes of their small island and begin terrorizing the inhabitants of a nearby island research facility. The head of the research facility and her second-in-command Jimmy (Jon Heder) locate the one man who is an expert in killing Graboids: the one and only, and now reluctant, Burt Gummer (Michael Gross). Once on board, Burt leads the group in an all-out war against the larger, faster, and terrifyingly intelligent Graboids and the swiftly multiplying Shriekers!”

You can add the original “Tremors” to your watchlist and start a marathon ahead of the “Tremors: Shrieker Island” premiere. You can find the movies here on Amazon and iTunes.

The studio is also releasing all seven movies in a single set. This includes “Tremors,” “Tremors 2: Aftershocks,” “Tremors 3: Back to Perfection,” “Tremors: The Legend Begins,” “Tremors 5: Bloodlines,” “Tremors: A Cold Day in Hell,” and of course, “Tremors: Shrieker Island.”

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.

Slanted sometimes uses affiliate links and may earn a commission if you purchase items through those links.