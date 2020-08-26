Trevor Tordjman is joining the cast of the Disney Channel’s popular sitcom “BUNK’D” for its fifth season. The network renewed the show for another season but hasn’t started production on the new episodes at this time. The series was an instant hit for the Disney Channel when it premiered back in 2015, and has been a top performer on linear TV, SVOD, and streaming platforms over the last four seasons.

“BUNK’D” stars Miranda May as Lou, Raphael Alejandro as Matteo, Will Buie Jr. as Finn, Mallory James Mahoney as Destiny, Shelby Simmons as Ava, and Israel Johnson as Noah.

Leah Buono, executive director, Casting, Disney Channels, said, “Trevor is a beloved member of the Disney Channel family whose effortless charisma, go-to comedic skill and physical agility make him a favorite to kids around the world. We’re thrilled to continue our relationship with Trevor and look forward to introducing another exciting new character to our audience and delivering more fun with our wonderful cast, crew, and creative team on “BUNK’D.”

Tordjman recently played the role of Bucky in the Disney Channel Original Movie “ZOMBIES.” That project was a massive hit and became 2018’s top-rated telecast among Kids 6-11 and Tweens 9-14. Tordjman returned to the franchise for “ZOMBIES 2,” which is the top cable movie of 2020 to-date. He’s also the co-host, with Ariel Martin, of “Disney Fam Jam,” a dance competition series on Disney Channel, and the pair are hosting Disney Channel interstitials to provide “espirit de corps” during the summer while observing safer at home guidelines.

Tordjman, a member of a sketch comedy group, is an accomplished dancer. His credits also include “The Next Step,” “Lost & Found Music Studios,” and “Full Out.”

If you’re new to the series, the description reads, “In “BUNK’D,” Parker Preston (Tordjman) is a witty charmer with an inherent likeability, despite the cocky demeanor he’s picked up as a member of an ultra-wealthy family. It turns out he’s the only Preston who cares about a deed giving descendants of great-great-grandfather Preston a 15 percent stake in Camp Kikiwaka. Now, Parker shows up at Kikiwaka determined to implement over the top ideas to make the camp overwhelmingly successful, but it quickly becomes clear that he’ll butt heads with Lou over what success looks like.”

Erin Dunlap is the executive producer of the live-action comedy series, which was created by Pamela Eells O’Connell. “BUNK’D” is from It’s a Laugh Productions.

