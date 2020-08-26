Netflix announced that the platform has acquired the rights to The New York Times bestselling novel The Noel Diary by Richard Paul Evans. According to the announcement, Netflix will adapt the novel into a feature film, with Academy Award Nominee Charles Shyer set to direct and write the screenplay.

Justin Hartley will star in the adaptation, alongside Bonnie Bedelia, and Treat Williams.

The logline reads, “When best-selling author Jacob Turner returns home at Christmas to settle his estranged mother’s estate, he discovers a diary that may hold secrets to his own past and that of Rachel – a beautiful young woman on a mysterious journey of her own. Together, they embark on an adventure to confront their pasts and discover a future that’s totally unexpected.”

If you like to read the original work before seeing the adaptation, you can find the bestselling novel right here on Amazon.

Timothy O. Johnson, Margret Huddleston, and Stephanie Slack will produce the project, with Justin Hartley and Norman Stephens serving as executive producers. Navid Soofi will serve as line producer, and Oliver De Caigny as supervising producer.

Hartley stars in NBC’s hit series “This is Us,” which chronicles the Pearson family across the decades. The show follows Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) as young parents in the 1980s to their 37-year-old kids Kevin (Justin Hartley), Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) as they search for love and fulfillment in the present day.

Earlier this week, Netflix announced the Norwegian feature “Troll.” The Norwegian language action-adventure film will be directed by Roar Uthaug, who recently rebooted the “Tomb Raider” franchise for the big screen.

The description for that project reads, “Deep inside the mountain of Dovre, something gigantic awakens after being trapped for a thousand years. Destroying everything in its path, the creature is fast approaching the capital of Norway. But how do you stop something you thought only existed in Norwegian folklore?”

