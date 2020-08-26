Nickelodeon is expanding the network’s Nick at Nite programming slate, and adding TV’s number-one comedy series, “Young Sheldon,” to the fall lineup. The series joins other family comedies on the network, including the Emmy-winning series “Friends,” as well as “George Lopez,” and “Mom.”

“Young Sheldon” stars Iain Armitage, alongside Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord, and Annie Potts. Jim Parsons, who narrates as the voice of Sheldon, also starred as that adult version of the character on “The Big Bang Theory.”

Created by Chuck Lorre & Steven Molaro, the series is produced by Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc., in association with Warner Bros. Television.

According to Nickelodeon, “Young Sheldon” will premiere on Nickelodeon’s nighttime programming block in November, starting with the first three seasons (65 episodes), with latter seasons coming to Nick at Nite beginning fall 2021. The network did not confirm a premiere date for the show at this time. Year to date, Nick at Nite ranks as cable’s top network with Women 18-49 and is also currently delivering its highest share of Adults 18-49 since 2016.

The show’s description reads, “In the single camera, half-hour comedy Young Sheldon, viewers get the chance to meet the iconic, eccentric and extraordinary Sheldon Cooper in childhood in East Texas, as the young once-in-a-generation mind (series star Iain Armitage) embarks on his innocent, awkward and hopeful journey toward the man he will become in The Big Bang Theory.”

Created by Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro, the series is executive produced by Lorre, Molaro, Steve Holland, Jim Parsons, and Todd Spiewak. Produced by Chuck Lorre Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, the hit comedy series is distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. International Television Distribution.

If you often stream Nick at Nite before bed, you will soon be able to add “Young Sheldon” to your watchlist. Other popular shows on the programming block include “Full House,” “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” “The Goldbergs,” and “Two and a Half Men.”

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.