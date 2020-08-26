Sony Pictures set a new release date for the YA romantic-comedy “The Broken Hearts Gallery.” The film was initially scheduled to hit theaters back on July 17th but was pushed back because of the ongoing health crisis. Moviegoers will now be able to see the movie on September 11th, if theaters are open in their area. The film stars Geraldine Viswanathan, Dacre Montgomery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Molly Gordon, Phillipa Soo, Suki Waterhouse, Arturo Castro, Ego Nwodim, Taylor Hill, and Bernadette Peters.

The movie’s official synopsis reads, “What if you saved a souvenir from every relationship you’ve ever been in? The Broken Hearts Gallery follows the always unique Lucy (Geraldine Viswanathan), a 20-something art gallery assistant living in New York City, who also happens to be an emotional hoarder. After she gets dumped by her latest boyfriend, Lucy is inspired to create The Broken Heart Gallery, a pop-up space for the items love has left behind. Word of the gallery spreads, encouraging a movement and a fresh start for all the romantics out there, including Lucy herself”

Natalie Krinsky directed “The Broken Hearts Gallery” and wrote the screenplay for the film.

The box office schedule in early September is relatively empty, even though the last two weeks in August have several new releases. This weekend, moviegoers can see “The New Mutants,” “The Personal History of David Copperfield,” and “Fatima,” and next week is the big release of Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet.”

The following week, “The Broken Hearts Gallery” will debut against the limited release of “Malibu Road” from writer and director Montgomery Markland. Later that same week, Bleecker Street will release “The Secrets We Keep” from director Yuval Adler. That dramatic-thriller features Noomi Rapace, Joel Kinnaman, and Chris Messina.

If you missed the trailer that Sony Pictures released for “The Broken Hearts Gallery,” you can watch the promotional video below for a better look at the story and cast.

You can keep track of the ongoing box office delays, and check on the new release dates that have been confirmed by the studios.

