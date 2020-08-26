Atom Tickets is launching a third-party experience within Snapchat, making it easier to buy tickets for dates or groups. The Snap Mini experience is now available to Snapchatters interested in watching movie trailers, buying movie tickets, and sharing movie plans with their friends. The new Movie Tickets By Atom Mini will be ready to go before “Tenet,” “Bill and Ted Face the Music,” “Wonder Woman 1984,” and other new releases hit your local theater.

In the announcement, Atom Tickets added, “As theaters start to re-open across the country, Atom conducted a new survey and based on over 16,000 digital moviegoer respondents, 74% said they are ready to return to theaters within the next month; 40% are excited to return immediately. They also said the most important safety measures are spaced seating and wearing masks (both staff and guests) when it comes to returning to the movie theaters.”

“With safety measures in place and movie fans eager to return to the movies, we knew the timing was right to launch Atom’s ticketing experience on Snapchat,” said Matthew Bakal, Co-Founder and Chairman of Atom Tickets. “We’re happy to provide a safe, contactless digital service that gives movie fans what they want – a little time to escape and enjoy a movie. We’re sure the new Movie Tickets By Atom Mini, which builds upon our existing DNA as a socially driven platform, will make moviegoing easier and bring friends together.”

If you’re new to the setup, Snap Minis are third-party experiences that live inside of Snapchat and can be accessed through Snapchat’s Chat interface. By using Movie Tickets By Atom, users can bypass the usual group texts and money requests that come with organizing a traditional movie night with friends. Following a ticket purchase, Snapchatters can share a post containing movie event details with individual friends, a group, or to a Snap Story. The post will include a link for friends to get their own tickets to join in and choose seats nearby.

“We couldn’t be more excited to have Movie Tickets By Atom launch on Snapchat. Atom has built a seamless eCommerce experience for the Snap Minis platform, bringing the best of Atom Tickets to Snapchatters across North America,” said Alston Cheek, Director of Platform Partnerships at Snap, Inc.

The new Snap Mini experience includes socially distanced seating measures that theaters are adopting, and consumers can see in-reserved seat maps. Purchasers can avoid ticket lines with contactless scanning by using a QR code from a smartphone.

The Movie Tickets By Atom Mini will support ticketing for all of Atom’s exhibitor partners including AMC Theatres, Cinemark, Harkins Theatres, National Amusements’ Showcase Cinemas, CMX Cinemas, Landmark in Cinemas of Canada, Studio Movie Grill, Malco Theatres, Landmark Theatres, ArcLight Cinemas, and Larry H. Miller Megaplex Theatres, among others.

