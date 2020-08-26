The thriller “Alone” will release on-demand and on digital on October 16th, followed by the Blu-ray and DVD versions on October 20th. Johnny Martin directed the movie, which stars Tyler Posey and Summer Spiro.

The story picks up after a global pandemic hits, and viewers follow Aidan (Posey)after he barricades himself inside his apartment. When his complex is overrun by “screamers,” and with the world falling into chaos, he is left completely alone fighting for his life.

The studio’s official synopsis reads, “One morning, lonely surfer Aidan (Tyler Posey) awakens to find that a global pandemic has turned most of humanity into bloodthirsty zombies. Just as he’s ready to give up hope, Aidan spots his attractive neighbor Eva (Summer Spiro) across his apartment complex’s courtyard, and soon the two become “socially distant” friends. Trying to find a way to rescue her, Aidan confronts an eccentric neighbor (Donald Sutherland) who could be their salvation — or downfall.”

Lionsgate released a trailer for the thriller earlier this week to promote the digital release date. If you’re a fan of the genre, you can watch the video below for a better look at the cast.

“Alone” isn’t the only pandemic-thriller on the way. Netflix is working on “Songbird,” with Demi Moore, KJ Apa, Sofia Carson, Bradley Whitford, Craig Robinson, Jenna Ortega, Paul Walter Hauser, and Peter Stormare.

That movie’s description reads, “At its heart, Songbird is a love story. Told from street level through the eyes of the characters, Songbird takes place two years into the future, as lockdown has been re-implemented after a more serious virus continues to mutate. In a feeble attempt to keep the sickness contained, the city has been bisected into haves and have nots. The film centers around an essential worker (Apa) who has a rare immunity, a delivery man who delivers goods and hope throughout the city. Like the vast majority of the population, his girlfriend (Carson) is locked within her home, and the couple have no ability to physically be together. To be with the one he loves, our hero must overcome martial law, murderous vigilantes and a powerful, well connected family, helmed by a matriarch (Moore, as previously announced) who will stop at nothing to protect her family and maintain her way of life. Songbird is a story about the resilience of the human spirit and the idea that hope is worth fighting for.”

