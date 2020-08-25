Netflix will stream a new Norwegian feature called “Troll.” The Norwegian language action-adventure film will be directed by Roar Uthaug, who also directed the 2018 hit action-adventure movie “Tomb Raider.” Espen Horn and Kristian Strand Sinkerud from Motion Blur will produce the project, which is slated for 2022.

The description reads, “Deep inside the mountain of Dovre, something gigantic awakens after being trapped for a thousand years. Destroying everything in its path, the creature is fast approaching the capital of Norway. But how do you stop something you thought only existed in Norwegian folklore? “

In the announcement, Roar Uthaug said, “Troll is an idea that has been developing in the back of my mind for over 20 years. To finally be able to realize it with the enthusiastic and ambitious people at Netflix and Motion Blur is truly a dream come true. I can’t wait to unleash this Norwegian monster on the world.”

David Kosse, Vice President, International Original Film added, “We are incredibly proud to bring a Norwegian project of this scale to the world together with Roar Uthaug and Motion Blur. Roar is an extremely skilled filmmaker and I’m excited for him to go back to his Norwegian roots with this ambitious, fun film.”

“We are thrilled to bring Troll to life, a Norwegian fairy tale figure, played, directed and produced by Norwegians for the global market. We at Motion Blur are ecstatic to finally announce this collaboration with director Roar Uthaug and Netflix”, says producers Espen Horn and Kristian Strand Sinkerud.

“Troll” will release exclusively on Netflix in 2022. The platform did not announce an exact premiere date at this time but more information will be released when the movie goes into production. At that time, we might get a few teasers and a look at the production.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.